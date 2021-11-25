Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. That's Rakhi Sawant for you. As the entertainment queen turns a year older today, taking a look at her glorious appearance on Koffee With Karan. Rakhi Sawant not only ticked the right boxes with her sartorial choice for the show but also stumped everyone with her sassy and honest confessions. Let's take a look at her hot and happening answers on the chat show.

Opening up on breast implants

When Karan Johar asked her about undergoing the knife, Rakhi candidly said, "Jo cheezein God nahi deta, woh doctor detein hain (What God doesn't give, doctor gives)!" She went on to ask, "Apne aap ko khoobsurat banane ke liye Miss Universe se leke Miss World se leke badi badi heroines kar sakte hain, toh Rakhi Sawant kyun nahi? If to make one look beautiful Miss Universe to Miss World to top heroines can go under the knife, why not Rakhi Sawant?)"

Rakhi Sawant also spoke about how sitting in the Parliament doesn't give her as much happiness as sitting on the couch in front of Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. "Main mantralaya mein baith jaati, toh bhi mujhe itni khushi nahi milti jitna aaj is show pe aake mili hai!," she said.

Rakhi's take on her English

But, it was hilarious take on talking in Hindi on the show (which celebs never used to do) that grabbed the limelight. "Main English mein aapse aaj isliye baat nahi kar rahi hoon, kyunki meri English sirf main samajh sakti hoon... na aap samjhenge, na janta! (I am not talking to you today in English because only I can understand my English, neither you nor the audience can)," Rakhi had said.