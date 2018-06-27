Rakhi Sawant has posted some videos on Instagram to abuse TV actress Mahika Sharma after the latter made a rather weird post tagging the controversial diva and asking about condoms.

Mahika, who is all set to feature in a movie with American pornstar Danny D, asked Rakhi on Instagram if her condom brand has been banned. She appeared to be pretty desperate too in her words.

"@rakhisawant2511 Sister can you give me lil knowledge about plastic ban? If condoms included? BEBOY doing good yaa these rain and plastic ban what a combo [sic]," Mahika posted on Instagram with a picture of Rakhi endorsing her condom brand.

Later, Rakhi responded to Mahika's query in her own style with a dose of abusive words. She posted several videos on Instagram to reply to Mahika's query. In the first video, she hurled abusive words and even said that if condoms get banned people like Mahika would get AIDS.

In the second video, Rakhi gave some knowledge to Mahika saying that condoms are not made of plastic but rubber. She also mixed some abusive words in the video.

While it appears to be a promotional stunt for the condom brand that Rakhi endorses, fans and followers of the two divas remained confused by the entire episode. Some just laughed out at Rakhi's posts.

Mahika has been in news for her bold statements. She had recently said that she would not mind "making out" with pornstar Danny or Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Later, she had also said that she used to sexually fantasise about Afridi since the age of just 13.

In her recent Instagram post, she had also hinted at being in a relationship with Danny. Leaving her fans shocked, the actress had shared a screenshot from a porn clip of Danny. As expected, she was trolled by many for her posts.