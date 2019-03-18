Producer Rakesh Reddy made a sensational comment on Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) funding RGV's Lakshmi's NTR. He said that no party will give money, but take it from others.

Lakshmi's NTR is a controversial biopic that will show Chandrababu Naidu as backstabber of his father-in-law NT Rama Rao. It is rumoured that director Ram Gopal Varma was doing this movie as revenge against Nandamuri Balakrishna after he was dumped from his film. But Rakesh Reddy slammed the reports.

In an interview to Mirror TV, Rakesh Reddy opened up on all the rumours surrounding it. He said, "It is not meant to be avenge. If you look his interview, he has made it clear. He has done it for his respect for NT Rama Rao. His last days form a crucial part of his life. You can't do a film keeping aside this part. But they cut this portion. That is the reason RGV and I came forward to do a movie on it.

Talking about the YSRCP funding Lakshmi's NTR, Rakesh Reddy said, "This is no connection between my party and this cinema. Party usually does fund anything. As you know, political leaders will never give money. The leaders of any party make you spend money for them, but they won't do it for you."

Rakesh Reddy added, "I am a semi politician and in to complete politics. Since I am into business field, I am spending money. If I become bankrupt, even I may not do it. No politician will give you tea for free. Why any politicians will fund crores of rupees on Ram Gopal Varma's movie. He is a well settled filmmakers with a big office in Mumbai. He has his own business transaction."

Talking about RGV, Rakesh Reddy, said, "After release of this film, many people will queue up to do films with him. He has so many stories. He will come back on track. It is not true that any party is funding this film. Even I was told that Nara Chandrababu Naidu will give Rs 50 crore to Ram Gopal Varma and the latter will sell out himself for money. But he is a man with a lot of self-respect and he will break his promises."