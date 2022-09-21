Raju Srivastava passed away to his heavenly abode on September 21, 2022. The ace comedian battled for his life in the hospital for over 40 days before losing the battle. He had been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest while exercising. The industry is mourning the loss of the legend.

Shikha breaks down

Raju's wife, Shikha has said that he was a true fighter. She also revealed that she was hoping and praying for him to fight it out and come back to the family. "I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter," she told TOI.

Second heart attack took his life

Raju's nephew Kushal Srivastava further told the publication that the comedian died of a second cardiac arrest. He also added that the family was hoping for him to recover and he his health was slowly stablising. "He passed away due to a second cardiac arrest. We were confident till yesterday that all will be well because he he had battling it for two months," he said.

Bharti Singh inconsolable

Bharti Singh revealed that just a few days back she had spoken to Raju's wife and assured her that since he made everyone laugh, God will do justice. Shikha had asked Bharti to pray for him and she did.

"I have watched his movies and as a comedienne I learned a lot from him, but now who is going to guide us when the king of comedy is no more. I watched him on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he inspired me a lot. It's a great loss for the entire country. I don't have words to express how I am feeling right now," she told IANS.