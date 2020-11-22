Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested hours after wife Bharti was arrested in Bollywood drug case. Harsh was arrested Sunday morning after being questioned for 15 hours by the NCB.

Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were taken to the NCB's Mumbai office for questioning after the anti-drug agency recovered a "small quantity of cannabis" (86.5 grams) during a search of their home on Saturday morning.

Bharti, husband accept drug use

According to the anti-drugs agency NCB, Bharti and Limbachiyaa accepted that they use narcotic substances.

"Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja. Ms Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the NCB release read.

According to an NCB official, quoted by news agency PTI, Ms Singh's name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler. The agency also carried out searches at two other locations in Mumbai, the official added.

The NCB has been probing alleged drug use in Bollywood and the entertainment industry after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others were called for questioning by the NCB.