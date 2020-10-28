After garnering accolades for her role in 'Stree' (2018) and 'Chhichhore' (2019), Baaghi 3 (2020) Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play one of Bollywood's iconic roles, which is deep-rooted in our Indian folklore. Shraddha Kapoor has signed a three-film deal based on the shape-shifting 'Nagin'.

Shraddha Kapoor follows Sridevi's footsteps; to play shape-shifting 'Nagin' in the upcoming trilogy.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is set to don the Nagin avatar for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. The film, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, which is essentially a love story, will be mounted with some exciting visual effects and will be made into a trilogy.

"I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen," says Shraddha Kapoor

Confirming the same, Shraddha said in a statement, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience..."

Other actresses who have donned the role of Nagin in Bollywood

Previously, Vyjayanthimala, Reena Roy, Rekha and Sridevi have played similar roles. In fact, Sridevi's role as an 'ichhadhaari naagin' in 'Nagina' (1986) and 'Nigahen' (1989) got her cult status in filmdom. For Shraddha, too, this could be her career-defining role. In Bollywood, 'Nagins' were the first characters with superpower from our own folklore, catering to a pan-India audience.

Naagin on television

Indian cinema and television has time and again shown an affinity for the folklore of the 'Icchadhari Naagin'. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show Naagin is currently airing its fifth season.