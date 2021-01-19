The noise around Saif Ali Khan – Dimple Kapadia's web-series Tandav doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. The show received backlash soon after it premiered for hurting religious sentiments. The show was also accused of promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race or place of birth. #BanOn Tandav #BoycottTandaav were some of the hashtags that had soon started trending. An FIR was also registered against the makers following which director Ali Abbas Zafar issued unconditional apology through a statement.

Amid all this, Raju Srivastav has also joined in the debate. The comedian lashed out at Saif Ali Khan for disrespecting Gods in the series and also accused him of doing this in each of his series, over and over again. In a video shared on Twitter, Raju can be seen angrily saying, "Arey sharm karo, doob maro. Aise web series banane walon hamare Hindu devi devtaon ka mazaak udate ho? Tumhe sharm aani chahiye. Agar himmat hai to dusre dharm ke logon par bhi aisi comedy karo. Nahi karoge! Kyunki tumhara sir kalam kar diya jayega. Har baar web series mein Saif Ali Khan baar baar ye harkat karta hai. Usey koi rokne wala nahi, koi kanoon nahi hai. Hinduon ka dil bada hota hai, maaf karte ja rahe hain, kshama karte ja rahe hain. Ab waqt aa gaya hai Hinduon jag, tumhe jagna hoga. Aura b maang ho rahi hai ke is scene ko hata diya jaye? Scene ko hatane se kaam nahi chalega. Kadi se kadi saza deni padegi."

(Shame on you! The makers of such web series making fun of our Hindu Gods and Goddessess. You should be ashamed. If you are brave create comedy on another religion. But you wont do that because you will be beheaded. Everytime in all web series Saif Ali Khan does this. No one is here to stop him, there is no law. Hindus have a big heart, they have been forgiving him. But now the time has come for the Hindus to wake up. There are demands that the scene be removed but that won't solve anything. They should get strictest of punishments).

What's caught everyone's attention is how Raju Srivastav is furious at Saif Ali Khan for disrespecting Gods, however, it was Zeeshan Ayyub who featured in that particular scene. Raju Srivastav's rant has received mixed response from netizens. Many called out his goof-up, though some supported him. Many even dug out his old comedies calling it "crass" and "below-the-belt."