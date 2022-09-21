It is a sad day for the entertainment industry. Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. The renowned personality had been in the hospital since August 10 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Raju battled for his life and fought against the odds for over a month before passing away to his heavenly abode.

Shekhar Suman, Ehsaan Qureshi and many others had been sharing regular updates on his health. Raju Srivastava is a name that needs no introduction. The man the whole nation watch, enjoy and laugh for several decades. His death is a big loss to the industry and the nation.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, PTI report said. "I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," his brother Dipoo Srivastava said.

Raju Srivastava's income and net worth

If a Zoom report is to be believed, Raju Srivastava's net worth is roughly around Rs 20-25 crore. The comedian reportedly charged in lakhs for one performance or show. He is said to have earned Rs 5-10 lacs every month through various shows and events.

Family home and car collection

Srivastava owned an Innova, an Audi Q7 worth Rs 82.48 lakh and BMW 3 Series around Rs 46.86 lakhs. Raju has a home in Mumbai and in Kanpur where he originally hails from. Apart from this, the comedian had invested in several properties.