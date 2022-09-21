Popular comedian Raju Srivastav, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 59.

Srivastavwas rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Reportedly, Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the AIIMS.

The comedian was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great IndianLaughter Challenge" in 2005.

He is also the chairman of the UP Film Development Council.