Rajkummar Rao's latest release Srikanth has won over the audience. The film is a biography of visually impaired businessman Srikanth who didn't let his eyesight come in the way and built an empire. Not just that, he is known for providing jobs to thousands of people with special needs. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role and Alaya F plays his love interest. On the other hand, Jyothika plays Rajkummar's teacher.

Riteish - Genelia heap praise

The film has received thumbs up from the audience and celebs. Let's take a look at what Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia had to say about the film. Riteish wrote, "What a fabulous actor Rajkummar Rao is, Jyotika you are a superlative performer-we need to see more of you – Alaya F you light up the screen. Sharad Kelkar bhau you are (green heart emojis). Tushar Hiranandani my friend – you have made an amazing film... take a bow!! Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Parmar wishing you stupendous success at the box office."

Genelia also seemed bowled over by the film and wrote, "I absolutely loved watching it...It makes you laugh, makes you cry, and most importantly makes you feel good at the end of the film...Well Done Tushar Hiranandani, Nidhi Parmar. Rajkummar Rao you were phenomenal – it's pure joy to see you in every role you take up. Alaya F you were so honest it's refreshing to see you on screen, Sharad Kelkar you were exceptional – loved you in it, and last but not the least –my most favourite Jyotika, how do you do this? You are just special as an actor and more so as a person...please please do more films. We need to see more often."

Social media reaction

"Even though this biopic is on screen, most theatres remain inaccessible to disabled people. Ironic!As long as this inequality exists, a need for movies like Srikanth will remain. #Srikanth, though less entertaining and more preachy, is a good start," wrote a user on X. "Self-pity is self-defeating...This is the story of someone who refused to be a BECHARA. #Srikanth is a heartwarming tale that leaves you feeling inspired & self belief..If Sri can do can't you...It's #rajkumarrao's terrific performance that keeps the ship float," another user commented.

"#RajkummarRao is exceptional in #Srikanth : a sensitive performance in a film that only suffers due to its highlight like structure. The journey with so much hardship required more emotional resonance! The film benefits from the earnestness of its message! We are all equal," a comment read. "The movie left a lasting impression on me. It was truly one of the best movies I've ever seen, with a perfect blend of emotions that kept me engaged from start to finish. But what made this movie stand out for me was its authenticity. It felt real, like the characters and their experiences were genuine and relatable," one more review read.

"Ending is So powerful, it changed my mindset Movie does feel rushed before interval, feels like movie ko 2hrs ka rakna tha toh kuch scenes direct cut kardiye Rajkumar Rao tussi great ho, Overall perfect Feel Good, Uplifting movie with family," read another one of the comments.