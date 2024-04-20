Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been in the industry for over a decade and has time and prove his mettle with his impeccable acting prowess. Some of his films include films like Shahid, Kai Po Che!, The White Tiger, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Aligarh, Trapped, Bheed, Newton. He has also featured in hits like Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Badhaai Do, among many others.

Rajkummar Rao after surgery now looks like that villain guy from Fighter ? pic.twitter.com/NZn7QHFv2H — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 13, 2024

Netizens claim Rajkummar Rao underwent chin Surgery, call him unrecognisable

The actor is grabbing headlines for his recent toned facial structure. Fans on social media are shell-shocked seeing Rajkummar Rao's latest photos. Many social media users are of the view that the actor doesn't look like he used to look a few years back.

A section of netizens believed that he had undergone chin surgery.

Some even compared his look to that of Rishabh Sawhney, who portrayed the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter.

Rajkumar Rao says he did chin fillers 8 years ago

Rajkummar Rao in a recent interview denied rumours that he has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event went viral. The actor, in an interview with news agency PTI, said, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that?

The actor mentioned that he got fillers a few years ago. He said, "But saying that... Because you know, I heard a lot of these comments when I started working. People started commenting on my looks and everything. 8-9 years back, I did a little touch-up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half-an-hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all."

"Acting is a visual medium. I am not against it. If somebody wants to boost their confidence and the science is available, then why not? But no plastic surgery. It is too expensive and time-consuming," concluded the actor.

Work front

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Announcing the release date, Karan Johar shared on Instagram "Some films are more than just stories ... they are so much more than celluloid love ...they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams ... MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can't wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday... but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is also gearing up for the release of his film Srikanth, which is a biopic based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. He was the first international visually impaired student to get selected at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology.