Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is grabbing headlines not for his acting prowess, but this time for his new look.

Fans on social media are shell-shocked seeing Rajkummar Rao's latest photos. Many social media users are of the view that the actor doesn't look like he used to look a few years back.

chin, he has been doing something to it since past few months pic.twitter.com/snDFQNkVNu — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 14, 2024

A section of netizens believed that he had undergone chin surgery.

Some even compared his look to that of Rishabh Sawhney, who portrayed the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter.

Rajkummar Rao after surgery now looks like that villain guy from Fighter ? pic.twitter.com/NZn7QHFv2H — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 13, 2024

A Reddit user posted, "The biggest buzz online ...was it worth it for RR to go under the knife ??."

The next one said, "He is one of the minor few young actors who is actually massively talented in today's lot. And then he goes ahead and does THIS to his already good-looking face. Like it wasn't even required."

A third user wrote, "I too, am a big admirer of his acting talents. I've seen several films of his in the movie theatres. But after this uncanny valley surgery, I simply can't bear to look at him. I've been feeling this way since Bheed and it's been getting worse. I feel bad for him obviously. I hope he takes a year off and gets his botched surgery fixed in whatever way possible."

One of the comments read, "Ew he looks horrible."

Another netizen asked, "Why are these guys so obsessed with these things."

The next user wrote, "Rajkummar Rao after surgery now looks like that villain guy from Fighter."

Meanwhile, when the host asked Rajkummar during an interview if he had undergone plastic surgery, the actor denied it and told Siddharth Kannan, "Nahi bhaiyya, koi plastic surgery nahi hue (No, there was no plastic surgery).

The question was based on a Reddit comment.

Work front

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Announcing the release date, Karan Johar shared on Instagram "Some films are more than just stories ... they are so much more than celluloid love ...they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams ... MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can't wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday... but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is also gearing up for the release of his film Srikanth, which is a biopic based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. He was the first international visually impaired student to get selected at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology.