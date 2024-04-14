Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is keeping it low these days. The actor isn't getting papped at events, nor is she spotted attending parties and concerts. And it seems like she is enjoying her pregnancy phase. She is relaxing with Ranveer Singh. On Friday, Deepika Padukone gave a sneak peek from her beach babymoon.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh's babymoon

She took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed picture that shows her tanned back.

Along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika was enjoying the beach vibes.

Deepika was dressed in a bralette top that showed her tan lines. Clicked from behind, the actor had tied her hair in a messy bun. She was carrying a white tote bag

Ranveer Singh had clicked her picture.

While her fans have been waiting for mom-to-be to flaunt her baby bump, the actor once again gave a back pose for the camera.

As soon as the picture of Deepika Padukone went viral, netizens questioned Deepika as to why she didn't apply sunscreen from her brand, 82e.

"Traces of 'RK' tattoo are seen"

While a section of eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that there was an 'RK' tattoo on Deepika's neck that was slowly diminishing and looked pale.

Some even wondered if she had finally lasered off her 'RK' tattoo. On the other hand, some users commented that Ranbir Kapoor's initials are slightly visible on her neck.

Ranveer Singh, who had clicked the picture, commented, "Sigh* #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life!"

Deepika Padukone had tattooed the initials of RK on her neck when Ranbir-Deepika were in a relationship. The couple parted ways two years later. After their breakup, the tattoo never went off, but now it seems it is fading off.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "82e ki sunscreen nahi lagayi? (Did you not use 82e's sunscreen?)," asking her to use the sunscreen from her beauty brand.

Another mentioned, "Besan + dahi + aloe vera gel + masoor dal laga lo (Apply a mixture of chickpea flour, curd, aloe vera gel and red lentils)"

The third user mentioned, "Needs another sitting for that Tattoo removal."

The fourth one said, "Who noticed RK tattoo? It is still there and her mind also."

One more wrote, "Traces of her RK tattoo are still to be seen."

Deepika Padukone pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be welcoming their first child in September. The couple shared a picture in pink and blue baby clothes.

Take a look:

Work front

Deepika was seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial drama Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Apart from that, she and Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ranveer will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.