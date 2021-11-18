Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made their first public appearance at the airport after their wedding. The two posed for shutterbugs at the airport and looked every bit of newlyweds. Patralekhaa smiled and blushed as paps called her "bhabhi". And Rajkummar looked every bit of a protective husband as the duo posed.

Couple trolled

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa totally complemented each other in red and white attire. The bride looked resplendent in a red saree and Rajkummar rocked it in white attire. However, netizens were not too impressed with the duo. "Copying Ranveer and Deepika," wrote one user. "Forgot to remove price tag," said another one. "Where is your chooda?" asked one more user.

"Forgot to take out price tag it seems," opined one user. "Bhabhiji price tag to hata lijiye sadi se," wrote a netizen. "How did they date for 11 freakin years?? So low-key wow," said one user. "Is this airport or red carpet?" asked a netizen. "Made for each other," opined a netizen.

Rajkummar - Patralekhaa's to skip honeymoon

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are reportedly going to skip their honeymoon owing to their work commitments. "I don't see myself getting married for the next six to seven years. We both have too much to achieve. Our marriage, when it happens, will be beautiful. We will enjoy a two-month-long honeymoon and see the world," Patralekhaa had once told Mid Day.

She had further said, "According to those stories, we keep having break-ups in the lobby of our building, We opened up about our relationship at the beginning with everyone, but I never expected to hear such vile things about us. My father always told me that marriage isn't a prerogative. I'd see friends tying the knot at 21, but my family never put that pressure. 'Don't get married' was a family diktat."