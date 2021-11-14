And it has finally happened. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are officially engaged. The hush-hush whispers of their secret wedding were indeed true as the pictures from their engagement ceremony have now flooded social media. The couple chose to go all white and looked splendid together. Rajkummar even went down on his knee to finally put a ring on it.

For the engagement ceremony, while Patralekhaa chose to go with a beautiful white and golden gown which also had a long train, Rajkummar went all indo-fusion and rocked the look. After sharing the ring with each other, the two are seen romantically dancing. The couple is reportedly tying the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Chandigarh today.

Falling head over heels in love

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are quite private people and wanted just the immediate family and closest friends to be there for their marriage ceremony. The couple is expected to throw a reception for the industry people once they are back in Mumbai. Contrary to the kind of films Rajkummar Rao does, Patralekhaa has always maintained that he is a hardcore romantic. She had revealed that he loves doing everything to pamper her and surprise her. Rajkummar Rao had said that the best thing he likes about Patralekhaa is that there is no pretence and she is always very straight forward.

With such dreamy pictures of their pre-wedding ceremonies, we can't wait to land our hands on their actual wedding pictures, right?