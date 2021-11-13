Speculations about Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding remain rife and wild. The couple is rumored to be getting married on November 14 in Chandigarh. There have been reports of the couple already reaching the city and being busy with pre-wedding festivities. Amid all this, there have also been reports of the two keeping the ceremony quite private and close owing to the pandemic.

While we are yet to get a hold of their pre-wedding or function pictures, let's take a look at all the times the two looked wedding-ready.

When the two chose to not get married

"I still feel like a kid honestly. I am not ready to get married. We are in a very happy relationship and we are very happy about it. Our parents are not complaining so there is no pressure to get married. And we both are focusing on our respective careers. It's not like we don't believe in the institution but right now we don't feel it's the right time. It's a mutual decision," Rao had once told Karan Johar in an interview.

Patralekhaa gushes about their love

"Once he (Rajkummar) was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren't earning much, he gifted me my favourite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He'd bought it for me when he didn't have much," Patralekhaa had told Humans of Bombay.

She further added, "Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he's the lucky one. Isn't that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are?"