Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of Bollywood's strongest couple. The actor duo has been dating for almost four years now and never shied away from being vocal about their relationship.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Patralekhaa said: "I ask him to wear a medical mask when we're stepping out." But does Rao's success affect her in any way or put pressure? She clears the air and says: "He can never be my competition, he is my inspiration. Imagine having to be under the pressure of matching up to him! That would be a crazy place to be in."

So when are they getting hitched? "I don't see myself getting married for the next six to seven years. We both have too much to achieve. Our marriage, when it happens, will be beautiful. We will enjoy a two-month-long honeymoon and see the world," Patralekhaa told the leading tabloid.

"According to those stories, we keep having break-ups in the lobby of our building, We opened up about our relationship at the beginning with everyone, but I never expected to hear such vile things about us. My father always told me that marriage isn't a prerogative. I'd see friends tying the knot at 21, but my family never put that pressure. 'Don't get married' was a family diktat," Patralekhaa concluded.

#Bae❤️ A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:39am PST

On the professional front, Patralekhaa is busy promoting her next film Nanu Ki Jaanu which also stars Abhay Deol. And interestingly, April 20 will be a clash between the lovers as Rajkummar Rao's film Omerta (a biopic of a dreaded terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh) will be releasing on the same day!

Patralekha made her debut with a leading role in the drama CityLights, opposite Rajkummar Rao, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is busy shooting for Fanne Khan, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. He has also been roped in by Ekta Kapoor to team up with his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut for the film Mental Hai Kya?