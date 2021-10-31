And it's happening! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are reportedly all set to take the plunge. The two are planning to get married soon after Diwali and the dates that are reported are - November 10, 11 and 12. Patralekha and Rajkummar have been dating each other for almost a decade and are in a live-in relationship.

Wedding bells!

As per reports, the two are going to opt for a small, close-knit ceremony. The wedding ceremony would be followed by a reception party for Bollywood peeps. A report in ETimes says that the couple has asked the attendees to book their dates and be available to join them in the celebrations.

Patralekhaa opens up about Rajkummar

"I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' It was so ironic!," Patralekha had once told Humans of Bombay.

She had further said, "Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren't earning much, he gifted me my favourite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He'd bought it for me when he didn't have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he's the lucky one. Isn't that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are?"