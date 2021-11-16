Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding pictures are finally here. The two took to social media to share their blissful marriage ceremony pictures and look totally lost in each other. A picture of their wedding reception has also landed on social media. In the picture, the newlywed poses with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. While Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a black suit, Patralekhaa stole the attention in a gorgeous saree.

Patralekhaa's reception look

Patralekhaa wore a gorgeous saree and paired it up with a beautiful shawl. She also flaunted her tight bun with neatly parted hair, and a huge neckpiece. However, we couldn't help notice how she looked exactly similar to that of Anushka Sharma at her wedding reception. Deepika Padukone was also being blamed for copying Anushka at her wedding reception in Bangalore and the pictures proved why.

Patralekhaa's look inspired?

And now, we feel, Patralekhaa's look too is heavily inspired by the two beauties. Earlier, Neha Kakkar had also come under fire for copying Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's looks for her wedding festivities. While Patralekhaa's wedding glow is unmissable, we hope she could have come up with a different look for her wedding reception.

Rajkummar Rao had written a beautiful note sharing wedding pictures with Patralekhaa. He wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond ❤"