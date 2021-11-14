Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally engaged. The two went down on their knees to exchange rings. The couple has been in a live-in relationship for over seven years. Beautiful and dreamy pictures from their all-white engagement ceremony have now surfaced on social media. And while many are in awe of how madly in love the duo looks, few are not too impressed with the theme.

The varied comments

"Was this an Abbas mastan themed party?" asked on user. "Looks like Abbas Mustan movie," said another. "Ready movie me vo family thi na jo white suit phnti h bilkul vse lgre h sb (they all look like that family in the film Ready where everyone wore white)," wrote a netizen. "Will Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also tie the knot the same way one day?" asked another one.

"Their candid picture looks so fake," wrote one more netizen. "I wish there were some colours," opined one user. "Congratulations", "Made for each other", "Best wishes" were some other comments on the pictures. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar went for an all white look. While the bride wore a gorgeous gown with a long train, Rao went with a fusion look and paired it with sports shoes.

When Rajkummar was not ready to get married

"I still feel like a kid honestly. I am not ready to get married. We are in a very happy relationship and we are very happy about it. Our parents are not complaining so there is no pressure to get married. And we both are focusing on our respective careers. It's not like we don't believe in the institution but right now we don't feel it's the right time. It's a mutual decision," Rao had once told Karan Johar in an interview.