Yes, it's celebrations time in Rajkummar Rao – Patralekhaa's lovey-dovey world. The two are all set to tie the knot today at Chandigarh. The wedding ceremony would take place after an elaborate and all-white engagement ceremony. The couple opted for a close-knit ceremony owing to the pandemic and kept mum on the speculations of their wedding throughout.

The wedding venue

The wedding will take place at Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh. While we saw Farah Khan at their engagement ceremony, a number of celebrities are expected to attend the wedding and the after party. The accommodation ranges from Rs 37,000 to 2 lakhs. The couple's wedding card had recently gone viral which gave a glimpse of the hotel and had chandeliers and monuments printed on it. The luxurious getaway is located at the foothills of Himayalas.

Guest List

Along with Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were also present for the engagement ceremony. Huma Qureshi's beau and director Mudassar Aziz, Amar Kaushik and actress Aditi Rao Hydari are also expected to attend the wedding. Rajkummar Rao's closest relationship in the industry is that with director Hansal Mehta so all eyes are on him whether he turns up for the wedding.

Engagement ceremony

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao opted for an all-white look for their engagement ceremony and looked quite dreamy. The duo went down on their knees to exchange rings and later danced to a romantic number. The couple has been in a live-in relationship for several years in a row and shied away from the topic of marriage.