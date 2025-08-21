Rajbhar hits out at Akhilesh, says PDA means 'Parivar, Dimple, Akhilesh'

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the much-hyped PDA formula is nothing but "Parivar, Dimple, and Akhilesh".

Rajbhar, reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's social media post -- "Na chalegi haqmaari, na matmaari, is baar PDA sarkar hamari" -- alleged that SP was never serious about empowering backward classes, Dalits, or women.

"During Assembly sessions, Pooja Pal only raised the issue of justice for her husband's killers, but SP expelled her. This shows the party is anti-backward and anti-women. PDA is nothing but Parivar, Dimple, and Akhilesh. If Akhilesh talks of PDA, then let him first prove he gave representation to Muslims, who form 20 per cent of the state's population. Let him announce that he will make a Muslim the Chief Minister." Rajbhar told IANS.

He further mocked Akhilesh for joining Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', saying it will have "no impact". "In Bihar, NDA will form the government. Congress has a history of vote fraud since the days of Ambedkar in 1952. In Banaras, Rampur, everywhere, they manipulated results. SP is walking the same path," Rajbhar said.

He also welcomed the Centre's decision to rename Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district as Parashurampuri.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jayveer Singh came out in strong support of Home Minister Amit Shah's anti-graft legislation, calling them a major step to bring "cleanliness" in politics.

Jayveer Singh praised the three anti-graft bills introduced by Amit Shah -- the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and the amendment to the J&K Reorganisation Act. The provisions seek the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, or Ministers facing serious charges and jailed for more than 30 days.

"These bills will bring cleanliness in politics and send a strong message across the nation that criminals cannot be leaders. The government has itself referred them to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) where even the opposition is represented. After a detailed discussion, the government will take the next step," Singh told IANS.

On Jalalabad's renaming, Singh echoed Rajbhar, calling it a step to "remove symbols of slavery". He also dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud, saying: "This is nothing but a repeat of the false narrative from the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission is working with full credibility, and people should not be misled."