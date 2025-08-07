Almost two months after their intimate wedding in Germany, Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra held a wedding reception for their fellow Parliamentarians. The couple had tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on May 30 in Germany. And now, the couple has hosted a grand wedding reception that saw some of the biggest names in politics attending and wishing them the best.

Who attended?

Mahua Moitra decked up in a bright red embroidered saree like a new bride. The TMC MP paired it up with gold jewelry and matching makeup to accentuate her bridal look. On the other hand, Pinaki Misra kept it simple in a traditional white kurta with embroidery. The wedding reception took place in Delhi and saw the who's who of the political sphere in attendance.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy were seen in attendance enjoying the wedding reception. UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also posed for the pictures along with the newlyweds. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also seen having a good time at the event.

Politicos wish the new couple

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Supriya Sule, Sagarika Ghose were also seen at the event.

"To Mahua & Pinaki, Wishing the best always," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

"Congratulations, Mahua (@MahuaMoitra) and Pinaki! Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness!" Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule wrote.

"Wishing beautiful bride @MahuaMoitra and Pinaki Misra every happiness at their lovely reception this evening. Big congratulations," Sagarika Ghose, TMC MP and deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, wrote.

"Wonderful evening spent reconnecting with colleagues of 17th Lok Sabha, Shri @yadavakhilesh Shri @revanth_anumula and Shri @BhagwantMann at the gracious reception hosted by @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki. An evening of conversations, camaraderie, and celebration," Former Congress leader Kunwar Danish Ali wrote.

Pinaki Misra was the former BJP MP from the Puri constituency.