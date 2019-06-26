Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's maiden speech in Lok Sabha, opposing the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday (June 25), has earned her praises from all directions on social media.

Moitra trended on Twitter on Wednesday with people widely sharing her speech calling it the "speech of the year".

Stunningly clear-eyed articulation of the spirit of dissent. Speech of the year by TMC MP Mahua Moitra: https://t.co/4KBDK7mugC — Puja Mehra (@pujamehra) June 25, 2019

Kicking-off her speech by saying that she "humbly accepted the mandate" in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Moitra said, "the very nature of the overwhelmingness of this mandate, of the totality of this mandate, makes it necessary for us to be heard today, the voice of dissent to be heard today."

"You may say that ache din are here and that the sun will never set on the Indian Empire that it is seeking to build. But then you are missing the signs. Only if you open your eyes, you will see there are signs everywhere," said Moitra, listing out seven "dangerous" early signs of fascism.

She also mentioned a poster on fascism put up in the lobby of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2017, which highlights the "early warning signs of fascism".

Twitter applauded the speech, calling her an "MP worth watching in the 17th Lok Sabha".

Mahua Moitra is going to be an MP worth watching in the 17th Lok Sabha.



Kaafi kickass maiden speech.#SansadWatchhttps://t.co/oTj65FDlUn — meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 26, 2019

Her speech even earned the praise of her colleagues. Derek O'Brien, the member of the Rajya Sabha from Bengal, tweeted:

So proud of my colleague, Mahua Moitra, from Trinamool. Despite professional heckling from BJP MPs, she delivered a sizzling maiden speech. #Parliament #SansadWatch https://t.co/0SnboRPyYT — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 25, 2019

Awesome, fearless, factual and flawless speech by Ms. #mahuamoitra TMC MP. The way she quoted from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to Rahat Indori was superb. Heartiest Congratulations to her and to Didi .@MamataOfficial for sending her to Parliament!https://t.co/ANTbcHOC1k — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) June 25, 2019

Moitra, from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, defeated BJP's Kalyan Chaubey by more than 63,000 votes in the recent general election.

You can watch her full speech here: