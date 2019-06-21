Outrage poured in from all directions on social media when first-time MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty skipped the Lok Sabha oath-taking ceremony as it clashed with Jahan's wedding in Turkey's Bodrum.

Jahan, who won the Basirhat seat with a margin of over 3 lakh votes, got married to businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19. The wedding was a close affair with only their friends and relatives present. Actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty was also in attendance.

However, the MPs' missing taking oath as Lok Sabha members did not go down well with the netizens. While a number of people congratulated Jahan on the wedding picture shared by her on Twitter, others reminded her of her duty as the representatives of people in her constituency.

"This is the level of respect they have for the parliament and the public which voted them in. As if we needed more proof about how serious they are about this whole thing," wrote a Twitter user on the new of Jahan's marriage.

This is your MP Bengal!!

I feel pity of you all for choosing her who cares a little to attend the first session of Parliament. I wonder one who consciously misses the oath taking session can ever become voice of Public that choses her!! ?? https://t.co/Fpx78SLKoW — ??????? ?????????? (@Harshit_Adv) June 20, 2019

U should be taking oath of Mla isn't it????

But u r still busy in family chores — Gourav Sarkar (@GouravKing06) June 21, 2019

Another Twitter user said that he hoped the people of her constituency see more participation by the MPs in the next five years. "MP and her friend MP misses Oath Ceremony, Hope the people who voted for them do not miss their voices for next 5 years," he said.

On a picture shared by Mimi Chakraborty from Turkey on Instagram, a user wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen this is our beloved MP who is so responsible that she is going to miss her first day at the parliament!!! Kudos!!"

"What an irresponsible human being and public personality. People of West Bengal will always regret this mistake. She has time to pose for photoshoots, but no time to attend the parliament," said another user on Instagram.

A number of others also tried giving the wedding a communal colour, criticising her for getting married outside her religion.