Newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum on Wednesday, June 19.

Taking to Twitter, the Bengali actress posted a photo from the wedding and wrote, "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain".

Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqo8xHqohj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019

The Trinamool Congress Basirhat MP looked marvellous in a red designer lehenga while Jain, who is a Kolkata-based entrepreneur with a thriving textile business, opted for a whitish outfit.

Also, Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty was also present to attend the wedding. Mimi, one of Nusrat's closest friends from the Tollywood industry, had to miss the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha. Mimi won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat as a TMC candidate.

Both the actresses who are the first time MPs couldn't take their oath in Lok Sabha because of the wedding.