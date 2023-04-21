Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani tried to "get to me" and some other people through his wheeler dealers as news of the industrialist meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar hit the headlines this week.

The opposition, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC leader Mahua Moitra are among the frontliners questioning and demanding a probe into Adani's connection with the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha ever since the Hindenburg Research report has come out in January.

The opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee be set up to probe into the alleged rise of Adani Group shares and the link with the prime minister.

On Thursday, Gautam Adani drove down to meet Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai, days after the latter refused to take a stand on the industrialist.

The duo was closeted in a private meeting for nearly two hours, though what transpired is not known, sparking huge speculation in political and business circles.

The meeting came in the wake of Pawar's recent statements opposing a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group affairs after the Hindenburg Research's damaging expose.

Later, after a furore in the national Opposition, Pawar apparently backtracked, diplomatically saying he would not oppose a JPC if other parties wanted it.

In its January expose, Hindenburg Research had alleged massive stock manipulation and accounting frauds indulged in by Adani Group firms which plummeted Adani's global ranking from being the second richest in the world to way below now in barely four months.