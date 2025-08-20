Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill aims to promote and regulate esports, educational, and social games, while completely prohibiting the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion, and participation in online money games.

Under the Bill, "e-sport" is defined as an online game played as part of multi-sport events, involving organised competitive competitions between individuals or teams. These events are conducted in multiplayer formats under pre-defined rules and recognised under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

It clearly states that outcomes in esports are determined solely by players' skills, including physical dexterity, mental agility, and strategic thinking.

Moreover, the Bill states that the Central Government will take steps to promote esports, including setting guidelines for events, establishing training and research institutions, introducing incentive and awareness programs, coordinating with State Governments and sports federations, and implementing other measures to support the sector's growth.

It also defines "online money game" as any online game, based on skill, chance, or both, where a user pays fees, deposits money, or stakes something with the expectation of winning monetary or other rewards. Importantly, this definition does not include esports.

By clearly distinguishing esports from online money games and gambling, it provides the legal recognition and legitimacy that athletes, creators, and gaming organizations have long awaited.

"The Government of India's proposal to prohibit online real-money games, rather than regulate them, will harm the domestic gaming industry and undermine investor confidence. This move disregards numerous Indian Court rulings that have affirmed the legality of skill-based online games, which are distinct from gambling. The industry has been a prime example of Indian startup success, thriving despite challenges like unfavourable GST policies and State-level regulatory uncertainty. These platforms empower individuals to monetize their skills in a legally recognized format – which the Government can easily regulate to ensure safe ecosystem," Probir Roy Chowdhury, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said.

However, with the support of the government, players and creators can now pursue esports professionally with confidence, while the ecosystem benefits from structured support, training programs, and guidelines that promote sustainable growth and innovation.

Sharing thoughts on this development, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming, said, "The government's intent to recognise and promote esports, as highlighted in the recent bill, is an encouraging step towards building a structured and globally competitive ecosystem. However, for this vision to truly materialise, it is critical that the terminology used in the bill, particularly the distinctions between esports, online gaming, online social gaming, and online money gaming, be clearly defined and uniformly understood.

"The absence of precise definitions has often led to ambiguity and conflation around the term "esports". Such overlaps can create confusion not just for regulators, but also for players, teams, investors, and organisers who are working hard to build this industry."

India has also been making significant strides in international esports tournaments. S8UL, the only Indian organisation currently competing in 13 different esports titles, became the nation's first and only team to be selected among 40 of the world's best esports teams for the Club Partner Program of the USD 70 million prize pool Esports World Cup (EWC).

"This bill marks a historic turning point for Indian esports. By drawing a clear line between skill-based competitive gaming and betting, it safeguards the integrity of our ecosystem while opening doors for structured growth. Esports is a sport- built on skill, discipline and years of grind. With government recognition and the right infrastructure, India is now poised to become a global powerhouse in esports and gaming culture," shared Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, co-founder and CEO of S8UL Esports.

Esports is already entering the mainstream in India, marked by its debut in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 earlier this year. States like Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Nagaland have also actively promoted grassroots esports through championships and structured programs, signaling growing recognition of competitive gaming as a legitimate sport.