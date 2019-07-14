A head constable of the Bhim police station in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district was beaten to death by a mob after he arrived at Jamela ki Ber village to investigate a land dispute case.

Abdul Gani, 45, was attacked with sticks and rods by a group of unidentified men on Saturday, July 13. "He (Gani) was returning from the village on his motorcycle when some unidentified persons attacked him with sticks," Rajsamand Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"While talking to the parties involved in encroachments on the land, there was a dispute and Gani was attacked by the unidentified persons. The attackers fled and some passers-by called a 108 ambulance in which the policeman was taken to a community health centre where he succumbed to injuries," added Labhuram Vishnoi, the station house officer of Bhim police station.

Binita Thakur, the Inspector General from the Udaipur range, said that it is not mob lynching and that Gani was attacked by a group of three to four men who began beating him up the moment he reached the main road.

Gani's family was informed and his body was shifted to a mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday.

Mob violence has become rampant in Rajasthan over the past few years, especially due to cow smuggling and gau rakshaks. In 2017, Pehlu Khan and his sons were beaten up by cow vigilantes when he was transporting animals in Rajasthan. Pehlu Khan succumbed to his injuries. His two sons were also injured in the attack.