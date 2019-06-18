Keys, coins, chains, nails and "chillum" - were among the items found inside the stomach of a patient in Udaipur on Monday, June 17. A team of four doctors who conducted the operation said that the patient was mentally ill and an addict.

In 90 minutes, the operation was completed successfully and the doctors of the government hospital removed at least 80 objects, weighing 800 gm, from the patient's stomach.

Talking to a news agency, Dr DK Sharma said that this could be considered a strange case. "The man was admitted in the hospital complaining about a severe stomach ache. He was asked to undergo X-Ray. We were stunned to see small and big metal objects including nails inside his stomach," the doctor said as quoted by the news agency.

The doctor also said that the patient would swallow everything. "When he started complaining about continuous pain in the stomach, his family members brought him to the hospital," he stated.

The patient was reportedly out of danger and was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

This was not the first such incident but doctors were reportedly shocked when they scanned the patient.

OTHER INCIDENTS

In a similar incident, doctors removed spoons, screwdrivers, toothbrushes and a kitchen knife from a 35-year-old man's stomach in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. In another case, doctors had removed 116 nails, long wire and an iron pellet from the stomach of a 40-year-old man.