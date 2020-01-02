Telugu actor Rajasekhar has resigned to the post of the Vice President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) after megastar Chiranjeevi demanded strict action against his rude behaviour the calendar launch event during the New Year.

The MAA witnessed a crazy and weird drama unfolding at the calendar launch event during the New Year. Parachuri Gopala Krishna was talking about the family problems faced by the MAA members when Rajasekhar stormed on the stage and took the mic from him. In a weird development, he touched the legs of all the people seated on the stage and started speaking about resolving the problems of the MAA.

Rajasekhar that there are serious issues in the association and one needs to address it right away. These problems were affecting his family. He went on to add that this pressure has even lead to the Mercedes Benz car accident which he suffered recently. While he addressed the event, Chiranjeevi was angry and irritated by his rage. Mohan Babu and Jayasudha tried to calm Rajsekhar down, but he did not stop.

After completing his speech, Rajsekhar stormed out of the event. Later, Chiranjeevi condemned his wired act, saying that it was a deliberate and pre-planned attempt. He also demanded strict action against the actor from the Disciplinary Committee. Hours after this development, Rajesekhar has sent his resignation to the post of the Vice President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA).

Here is the complete text of Rajasekhar's resignation to the post of the Vice President of the MAA: