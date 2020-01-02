Telugu actor Rajasekhar has resigned to the post of the Vice President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) after megastar Chiranjeevi demanded strict action against his rude behaviour the calendar launch event during the New Year.
The MAA witnessed a crazy and weird drama unfolding at the calendar launch event during the New Year. Parachuri Gopala Krishna was talking about the family problems faced by the MAA members when Rajasekhar stormed on the stage and took the mic from him. In a weird development, he touched the legs of all the people seated on the stage and started speaking about resolving the problems of the MAA.
Rajasekhar that there are serious issues in the association and one needs to address it right away. These problems were affecting his family. He went on to add that this pressure has even lead to the Mercedes Benz car accident which he suffered recently. While he addressed the event, Chiranjeevi was angry and irritated by his rage. Mohan Babu and Jayasudha tried to calm Rajsekhar down, but he did not stop.
After completing his speech, Rajsekhar stormed out of the event. Later, Chiranjeevi condemned his wired act, saying that it was a deliberate and pre-planned attempt. He also demanded strict action against the actor from the Disciplinary Committee. Hours after this development, Rajesekhar has sent his resignation to the post of the Vice President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA).
Here is the complete text of Rajasekhar's resignation to the post of the Vice President of the MAA:
To,
MAA
(Movie Artistes Association)
Dear All
I hereby through this letter would like to pour my heart to you. Since the day I got elected as the Vice President of MAA, I tried my best to do good for the Association. Though Mr. Naresh, the President of MAA has been continuously degrading and insulting the Committee members in many Ways. I tried my best to stay in the Association, trying to sort out the issues, but Mr. Naresh is repeatedly committing mistakes bu not maintaining transparency, bu not respecting the majority committee members' decisions in any issue and acting at his own will and pleasure. Even today in the diary launch event, he himself explained that what was proposed to happen in the event was never discussed in an EC meeting, but was only sent as a WhatsApp message to Mrs. Jeevitha. The same thing has been happening from the day we all swore in as committee. Our grievances towards the President have been clearly discussed and explained to the elders of the industry to the members of the MAA in the friendly meeting conducted by us. In spite of so much effort, I sincerely feel nothing is changing and so I had to vent out my emotions today in the event. But again I would like to tell you that this is how I am. I am a very sensitive, emotional and straight forward person, whether you like it or not... Keeping all this in the view, I decided to resign from my post as Executive Vice President, today because I am sincerely not liking the way Mr. Naresh is behaving and handling things. Hope my emotions are rightly understood.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely,
2/1/2020