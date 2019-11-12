Senior Telugu actor Dr Rajasekhar has lauded and extended his support to the new education policy of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's led government in Andhra Pradesh while power star Pawan Kalyan opposed it. He feels that introducing the English medium in government schools will bring equality in society.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to remove the Telugu medium and introduce the English medium in all the government schools. This new education policy of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised many eyebrows with Opposition parties lashing out at the government saying it is a disrespect to the native language. Chandrababu Naidu, N Venkaiah Naidu and Pawan Kalyan opposed this move.

Celebs welcome new education policy

But many people including some celebrities have lauded and welcomed this new education policy, saying that it will be help people in their higher studies and getting jobs. Dr Rajasekhar is one of those celebs, who appreciated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's move. The senior actor took to his Twitter account to extend his support to the YCP-led government.

Actor Dr Rajasekhar tweeted, "Chief Minister, Ys Jagan Garu's decision to introduce English medium in government schools is absolutely right! In today's world, it is key to speak English to get jobs and communicate. There are so many people struggling in their higher studies and to get jobs because of their inability to speak the language. This will put an end to that. I completely support this. Along with this I strongly feel that our mother tongue Telugu should also be made a compulsory subject! Education must be equal to all, this is taking us one step closer!"

Many people from different walks of life also supported Ys Jagan Garu's decision to introduce English medium in government schools. Here are some of their tweets.

Dr.SubbaNarasaiah.G., @ Economist @GSubbanarasaiah

I Support, Congratulate # Sri YS Jagan,CM Andhra Pradesh, English Medium Proposal # Weaker sections of the people of AP will benefit

Brig V Mahalingam @BrigMahalingam

AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy defends Govt's move to convert all Govt schools into English medium. Pragmatic move. Knowledge of English essential to progress. Those who criticise move should come out & tell how many of their Children are studying in local medium schools.

Lakshmipathi kavety @LaxmipathiKave1

We Senior Citizens salute and welcome the decision of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sir for introducing the teachings in Govt Schools in English Medium. Now these students will have more employment opportunities in future in MNCs, Military services and higher studies. Poor are happy. JH

Santhi Swaroop @TheHungryNomads

For once, I agree with YS Jagan. Making English medium compulsory for all gov schools is a good step, and would bear good fruits if implemented effectively. Everyone opposing it sent their children to English medium schools, and are plain hypocrites. #YSJaganForGovtEnglishSchools

Aditya @ausmaverick29