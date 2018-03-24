Anup Bhandari's Rajaratha has got a decent start at the box office. The movie has opened to mixed reviews, but it has not impacted the collection as it is registering a good occupancy rate on its second day.

The movie, which was released Friday, March 23, had generated a lot of hype. The success of Anup Bhandari's previous film RangiTaranga and the promotional activities carried out by the team had spiked the viewers' expectations, which apparently translated into a collection.

Speaking to International Business Times India, distributor Karthik Gowda said, "The collection is good. It has almost met our expectations. In the centers like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Davangere and Tummakuru, the audience has given a good response,"

On being asked whether the mixed response has impacted its collection, he said, "The business has not dropped significantly on Saturday and we have to see how it performs on Sunday." With no big movies around, Rajaratha is predicted to do well in the days to come.

Rajaratha has Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty in the leads, while Tamil actor Arya has played an important role. The main attraction of the movie is Puneeth Rajkumar's voiceover. The same act has been done by Rana Dagubatti of Baahubali fame in the Telugu version.

The movie has been simultaneously made in Kannada and Telugu. It has been released in over 750 screens at the worldwide box office.