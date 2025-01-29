Superstar Mahesh Babu and the global sensation director SS Rajamouli are gearing up for their first collaboration together titled SSMB29. After the global success that RRR was, the audience's expectations from this film have gone sky-high, and with every new update, the fans have been going crazy.

Rajamouli likes to have a lot of secrecy and privacy while shooting his films so that none of the film's looks or any new information gets leaked. The filmmaker has implemented strict measures to maintain complete confidentiality about this project, especially with content leaks on social media.

The RRR director has requested his core team to sign non-disclosure agreements, prohibiting them from revealing any details about the film. Violating this agreement could result in financial penalties. The actors are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to the film's sets throughout the shoot of SSMB29.

Rajamouli has done this with his previous blockbuster films like Baahubali and RRR and had also shot two different climaxes for the film Baahubali if any footage gets leaked from the team. Taking to his Instagram, SS Rajamouli shared a video in which he was standing against a picture of a lion referring to Mahesh Babu and was seen holding an Indian passport in his hand.

The glimpse also showed the lion getting behind bars, referring to how the actors have been locked in for the movie for a long time period. Rajamouli penned a caption, which read, "Captured..."

As we all know, Rajamouli takes his time to shoot the film. This clip was metaphorically showcasing how the actor has been roped in for at least a year now. This project marks both Mahesh Babu's and Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration with Rajamouli.

SSMB29 is written by Vijayendra Prasad, cinematography is done by PS Vinod, and the music will be composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is expected to be a grand two-part adventure film, expected to be a globe-trotting, jungle-inspired film from the Indiana Jones franchise. The next schedule of the film will happen in Kenya. The film will be under shoot for over two years, and it is expected to release in 2027.