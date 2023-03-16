SS Rajamouli's RRR is roaring and how. The film has not only created waves in India but also globally. RRR's song Nattu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become a rage, everyone is dancing to the foot-tapping tunes of the viral track, and the hook step is now a craze among all generations across. For every Indian is indeed a proud moment as the song Naatu Naatu won best original song at the Oscars 2023, the music is composed by MM Keeravaani and the lyrics are by Chandrabose.

MM Keervani croons and plays Richard Carpenter's The Carpenters

Well, the excitement of winning and pride of holding the most prestigious Oscars is yet to sync in for many, SS Rajmouli hosted an imitate bash for his team RRR at his LA home on March 14. During the party, MM Keeravani sand and played Richard Carpenter's The Carpenters on piano, the video was shared by Ram Charan's wife Upasana.

Take a look

Even after winning the Oscars, MM Keeravaani sang a parody of Top of The World on the prestigious stage. He said, "I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars." He then sang, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world."

And now, Keeravaani got the biggest surprise of their life, Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters fame dedicated a special video to the team. The video features Richard playing the piano and his family members singing a version of 'Top of The World.

He captioned the post, "To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours ."

MM Keeravaani couldn't hold back his tears

MM Keeravaani shared the reel of Richard Carpenter's parody of Top of The World on his Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote,"This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe."

SS Rajamouli also shared Richard Carpenter's video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Sir @richardcarpenterofficial, throughout this Oscar campaign, my brother maintained a calm composure whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks. Most memorable moment four our family. Thank you so much."

Did you know Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR were supposed to perform the Naatu Naatu?

Yes, it was reported that actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR were supposed to perform the Naatu Naatu song from RRR live at the 95th Academy Awards. One of the producers Raj at the Oscars awards ceremony had said that both of the actors backed out for multiple reasons with one of them being the duo did not feel comfortable performing the dance live on stage.

As reported by HT, the plan was to make the track's original singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj would perform live and will also have Pan India stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR perform on stage with a battalion of dancers. At the ceremony, the singers were joined by a group of dancers on stage.

In an interview with The Academy, Raj said, "Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the US to be a part of the performance...Once we had the musical edit approved by MM Keeravaani, we did late night Zoom calls with the choreography team in India and Los Angeles. We shared casting choices, costume design ideas, and stage renderings with the team from India."

At the Oscars ceremony, Rahul and Kaala Bhairava performed Naatu Naatu. American dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb was also part of the act at the Oscar Deepika Padukone introduced the performance and the audience cheered every time, she mentioned the song's name.

RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022.