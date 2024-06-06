There is no doubt Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu is one of the most anticipated films in India. The team has been going slow but steady with the pre-production works. We all know Rajamouli is a man of perfection because of this his films often see many delays. This time, to avoid any date changes, the director is completely focused on the pre-production works and is likely to chart out a detailed plan with the production works. The team is also reportedly aiming to release the film in early 2017.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is on a complete physical transformation for the role. he is likely to beef up his physique as his role is heavily inspired by Lord Hanuman. Here are some interesting tidbits about the venture:

Tentatively titled SSMB29, the storyline and specific details remain tightly guarded, there's speculation that the film will embark on a globetrotting action-adventure set in modern times, reminiscent of the Indiana Jones series.

Despite the film's setting in an African jungle adventure, Mahesh Babu's character is imbued with qualities reminiscent of Lord Hanuman – recognized for his courage and determination in facing challenges within the jungles. The character's journey is anticipated to parallel the trajectory of the Ramayana, albeit enriched with Rajamouli's distinct touch. Fans can eagerly anticipate this captivating blend of Indian mythology seamlessly integrated into an African jungle backdrop, promising a unique cinematic experience.

American-Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is rumoured to play an important role in the film. While there were reports that the team approached Deepika Padukone to play another important role. However, the actress is expecting her first child later this year.

SSMB29 is poised to be a colossal project, boasting a staggering budget exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, with reports indicating Mahesh Babu's remuneration at Rs 125 crore, a significant increase from his fee for Guntur Kaaram (40-45 crores). KL Narayanan bankrolls the film under Durga Arts's banner while Rajamouli's father Vijendra Prasad is the story writer.

Earlier speculations hinted at Chris Hemsworth making a cameo appearance in Mahesh Babu's film, along with several other Hollywood actors. Moreover, SS Rajamouli's collaboration with the Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) further fuels such prospects. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still pending.

And finally, Rajamouli is known for weaving narratives influenced by Indian epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata, continuing this trend in his latest project.