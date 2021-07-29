Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography racket, has dug a dagger through Shilpa Shetty's heart. Apart from being investigated and her family name being dragged into the controversy, the actress has also lost out on friends. What goes inside her private life remains unknown but on social media, people who always could be seen commenting on her posts, are choosing to maintain their distance.

Shilpa Shetty furious at Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, who has been in the industry for over three decades, is braving probably the worst phase of her life. It was reported that Shilpa reportedly burst out at Raj Kundra when he was brought home for the raid. She had a heated argument with him and accused him of tarnishing the family name and making them suffer financial losses. Shetty was also reported to have asked him the need behind doing this when they had everything going well for them.

Friends turn their back

And now, we hear that industry people have also decided to stay away from the controversy. Even the friends Shilpa used to consider her own people have ditched her and maintaining distance, reports Bollywood Hungama. It also quotes another actor saying, "This is too sleazy. It's not like a routine controversy. No one wants to be seen anywhere near to this."

The report further states that Shilpa Shetty's closest friend, whom she usually used to hang around with has not bothered to call to check up on her or the family. Shilpa and the family have been left to fend for themselves and sail through the tides. Apart from this gesture by her friends, Shilpa has also fallen prey to massive vicious trolling ever since Raj Kundra's arrest.