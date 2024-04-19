The news of Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the Rs 6600 crore bitcoin Ponzi scam has shocked the nation. What's equally shocking is that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore as part of the money laundering investigation. ED has brought into its net one of Kundra family's residential flat in Mumbai, a bungalow in Pune and equity shares as well.

Why did ED bring Raj Kundra under its radar

As per reports, Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of Bitcoin Ponzi scam to start bitcoin mining in Ukraine. The bitcoins were sourced from gullible investors and Kundra is said to still have them in possession valued at Rs 150 cr. Raj Kundra's lawyer has said that there is no prima facie case made against Shilpa Shetty Kundra or Raj Kundra.

What the celebrity couple's lawyer says

"We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients. On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made against my clients, Mr. Raj Kundra and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary," he said.

"I believe that when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant us justice. We have faith in a fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperating with the authorities as and when required," Prashant Patil further told ETimes.

Raj Kundra's cryptic post

"Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth," Kundra shared in his social media stories.