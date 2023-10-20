Raj Kundra's latest social media post has got everyone talking. A day after being spotted with wife Shilpa Shetty happily, Raj has now shared a cryptic post on social media. The celebrity businessman is busy promoting his upcoming film - UT 69. For one of the promotional events, Shilpa Shetty had also accompanied him.

Raj Kundra's cryptic tweet

Amid all this, Raj Kundra has shared a shocking tweet. Kundra wrote, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." This left many on social media worried for Shilpa Shetty however, many called it a publicity gimmick. "Don't worry guys , they are separated means Face Mask and Raj Kundra now separated," a user wrote. "Separat means? Divorces?" another user asked.

Netizens call it gimmick

"Poor lady stood by you through thick and thin," a social media user commented. "Nobody is interested in you guys anyways ... Kya fark padta hai public ko ,. Jo karna hai Karo," another social media user commented. "Separated, Stuck, Bonded, Unbonded, Divorced, Living together, not living together, does anyone bother ??" read one more comment.

Kundra on jail experience

Raj Kundra, who had become a mask man ever since his arrest and subsequent bail in the alleged pornographic case; has finally gotten rid of it. Kundra revealed that it was the hurt, pain and the media trial that made him decide never to show his face again. "You become a kind of dysfunctional family. The man who was sleeping to my right was accused of 88 murders, and the one sleeping to my left was accused of child rape. There were quite creepy people around," he revealed about his jail experience.