Troubles don't seem to end any time soon in the lives of Kundra's it seems. Once again, businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has landed in trouble.

As per fresh news reports, Businessman Raj Kundra's properties worth nearly Rs 98 crore, including his wife Shilpa Shetty's Juhu flat, has been seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED has attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties include a Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Shilpa Shetty, a bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.

What is the case about?

Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs against M/s Variable Tech Pte Ltd, late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and a number of MLM agents, wherein it has been alleged that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017 itself) from the gullible public with the false promises of 10 per cent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

ED investigation revealed that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind and promoter of the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam Amit Bhardwaj for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

The Bitcoins were sourced out of proceeds of crime collected by Amit Bhardwaj from gullible investors. Since the deal didn't materialise, Kundra still has possession of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than Rs 150 crore.

The main accused Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj are still absconding. Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs 69 crore. The prosecution complaint in this was filed on June 11, 2019, and a supplementary prosecution complaint on February 14, 2024. The Hon'ble Special PMLA court has taken cognizance of the same.

