Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who is the owner of KKR is often seen in the stands cheering for his team. After Sunday's match, the actor-entrepreneur was seen cheering and enjoying the match on Tuesday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens along with Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand.

It was a turnaround match when Jos Butler made 109 runs in 6 balls he made RR victorious against KKR.

After 13 fours and 6 sixes, he was struggling to even walk towards the end but didn't give up.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: I always kept believing, says Buttler after heroic hundred

He said, "Keep believing, that was the real key today. I was struggling a bit for rhythm. At times you feel frustrated or you are questioning yourself. I tell myself it's okay, keep going, you'll get your rhythm back and try to stay calm." There's been plenty of times throughout the IPL, you've seen crazy things happen.

As King Khan says, we're always proud of our Knights! ?✨

Sunil Narine made109 off 56 balls powered hosts KKR to a formidable 223/6 in front of a packed Eden Gardens.

Eventually, KKR lost to RR. It wasn't expected at all.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Eden Gardens to support his team and despite the loss, he hugged all the members.

He also hugged Joss Butler.

SRK gave a motivational speech to his teammates.

In a video shared by KKR's official handle, Shah Rukh stood in the dressing room and told players, "There are days in our lives, in sports especially when we don't deserve to lose. And there are days also when we don't deserve to win. But days are like that, which turns things around. I think today we didn't deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well. We have to be very, very proud of ourselves. Please don't feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel whenever we come to the changing room and we are on a high so maintain the high."

Shah Rukh Khan is appreciating Jos Buttler ❤.. Truly he is the most Humble Superstar of India ?

SRK added, "The main thing is the energy in all of us. I think we have great energy on the field, we have lovely energy here and personally, also, everybody is bonding together. So please continue so. All the best. Honestly, it was a very proud day, the way we all played. I think all of us, I won't even take individual names, that's been taken. GG (Gautam Gambhir), don't feel down. We would all be bouncing back. It's God's plan for today,"

srk is harassing jos buttler ?

SRK ended, "As Rinku says, I think this is what we would like then. We'll be back with more and better god's plans. Thank you everyone, God bless you all."

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger