RCB fans are disheartened with the team's performance. RCB has lost its sixth match in IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will now have to say goodbye to the IPL playoff. In the last match the Sunrisers Hyderabad made 287 runs and RCB couldn't make those many runs.

Practice hard in the nets, execute in the match. ??



- Travis Head ? Heinrich Klaasen.



pic.twitter.com/7OTHKhpIuE — Ramdev Royals ( RR ka parivar) (@imramdev3) April 16, 2024

Virat Kohli holds the Orange Cap with 361 runs following a crisp 40 off 22 balls at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli is the sole warrior as the franchise continues to perform badly.

Virat Kohli tried his best and gave RCB a flying start along with partner Faf du Plessis. They scored 79 runs in the powerplay. He tried to hit leg-spinner Mayank Markande out of the park but was out. He made 42 off 20 balls.

The disappointment on Virat Kohli's face was very much visible and he displayed raw emotion and got angry, while walking back to the pavilion, he vented his anger by slamming his bat in the air.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media.

Virat Kohli was captured by the cameras looking annoyed at how SRH were slamming RCB bowlers and making runs.

Virat kicked the turf and yelled at his teammates while expressing his frustrations at how easily boundaries were being conceded.

Virat kohli to loyalty next year pic.twitter.com/4hNZE4Av0R — Haritha?? (@Kohli_thetic_X) April 15, 2024

After Virat, Dinesh Karthik was playing terrific boundaries with powerful hits as he blasted a 35-ball 83 but RCB finished at 262/7 in 20 overs.

Netizens weren't happy with the way RCB's bowlers performed.

Seeing Virat's slamming the bat and kicking on the field.

Fans resonated with Virat expressions, a user wrote, "Everyone's mental right now."

Another wrote, "He needs a therapist.."

The third user wrote, "RCB Mgmt has to take the blame. Slept in the auction. They neglected bowling like anything. They don't have a quality spinner in the side."

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Squads RCB Squad IPL 2024:

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma

SRH Squad IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.