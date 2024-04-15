Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who is co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, attended the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam, and Suhana's close actor-friend Ananya Panday on Sunday.

SRK's KKR won Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Sunday evening, at Eden Gardens with his children.

SRK picks up discarded KKR flags after last night's IPL match

Several pictures and videos from the match have gone viral, in the photos one can see Suhana Khan and AbRam cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Bollywood star, who owns the KKR team.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, a good friend of Suhana, also joined them.

Suhana Khan and Ananya have shared a slew of pictures on their social media from the match.

However, an adorable post-match gesture by SRK is winning hearts.

A user wrote, "Nice gesture by him.."

Another mentioned, "He is so down to earth.."

A clip shows, Shah Rukh picking up discarded KKR flags off seats and the floor of the VIP section. He picked flags and kept it on chair and handed it to his bodyguard. Fans can be heard screaming his name, asking him to wave at them. After cleaning up the area, Shah Rukh turned around and gave his fans a flying kiss.

Shah Rukh met a few players and fans on the cricket pitch.

SRK wore a purple KKR T-shirt and black pants. He tied his hair in a messy bun.

While AbRam was seen wearing a white shirt.

Ananya wore a white top which had KKR's label on it. Suhana opted for a black top with a KKR. label.

Team Squad KKR 2024

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora/Harshit Rana.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora/Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Work Front

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which was released in December 2023. He was also seen in Jawan and Pathaan. He has not announced his next project yet but reports suggest that he will be teaming up with his daughter Suhana Khan for a film titled King.