And once again MI lost and this time to CSK. It was Dhoni who made 20 runs in merely four balls and the rest in history.

CSK finished their innings at 206 for 4. Dhoni became the first Indian to hit 3 sixes in a row in the first 3 balls of an IPL innings.

Rohit batted from start to finish for his unbeaten 105 off 63 deliveries, and this is his second IPL century.

Rohit Sharma's pants came down on the field, under Hardik Pandya's captaincy era.

MI V CSK IPL 2024: Oops! Rohit Sharma's trousers slip during fielding

However, Rohit Sharma had an oops moment during fielding at Wankhede Stadium.

During fielding at the boundary, when Rohit ran to stop the ball, his trousers slipped, and in haste, he held his trousers in one hand.

From lifting IPL trophies to lifting his pants , unreal downfall of Rohit Sharma.

His wife who was seated in the stands was shocked to see it.

The hilarious moment of Rohit's pants slipping off during fielding has cracked up social media and fans are praising him for handling it well.

This incident happened in the 12th over while Rohit was attempting to take a catch diving in front of him.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians new captain Hardik Pandya is facing massive criticism from fans on the ground as well as netizens.

Hardik who was captaining GT won during the first season when GT debuted as a franchise and then lost to CSK during IPL 2023. Everything was fine when Rohit Sharma who is also the captain of team India was seen captaining for MI's captain for over years until Hardik Pandya took over, from boos to insult, Hardik is taking it all in his stride.

Hardik Pandya after losing the match, "CSK bowled pretty well and Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with their plans and used the longer boundary well. They got the hang of it and they have a man behind the stumps telling them what's working."

However, despite Rohit's heroics, Mumbai fell short by 20 runs in their pursuit of CSK's imposing target. The efforts of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, along with Dhoni's trademark led to CSK's win.

CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avinash Rao Aravelly.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.