Raj Kundra has transferred several of his properties to Shilpa Shetty's name. The move comes amid Supreme Court's December ruling to grant Raj Kundra protection from arrest for four weeks. Kundra had moved to the SC after Bombay HC refused his plea for anticipatory bail. It has been learned that Raj has transferred ownership of his Juhu home to his wife – Shilpa Shetty's name.

The details of the property

Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of alleged involvement in a porn racket. The celebrity businessman had spent two months behind bars. As per a report on Zapkey.com, Raj has transferred properties worth Rs 38.5 crore to Shilpa's name. A total of 5 flats in the Ocean View building in Juhu along with the entire basement have been transferred to Shilpa. The total area transferred is 5,996 square feet. Shilpa is said to have paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.9 crore on the transfer deed.

Raj Kundra's statement

A few months after being released from jail, Raj Kundra had denied being involved in the porn business. "After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail," Kundra told Pinkvilla.

"To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth," he added.