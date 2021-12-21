Raj Kundra has been granted four weeks of protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the porn racket case. Kundra had moved to the SC after Bombay HC refused his plea for anticipatory bail.

Kundra has maintained that he was falsely implicated in the porn racket case and has not been involved in its making or broadcasting. Raj Kundra was arrested in the alleged porn controversy case in July and granted bail in September 2021.

"After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail," Kundra told Pinkvilla.

Raj Kundra's statement

"However, unfortunately I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," Shilpa Shetty's husband and celebrity businessman further said.

"To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth," he added.

Shilpa's defamation case

Shilpa Shetty had also filed a defamation suit against media houses for misleading reportage on Raj Kundra's arrest and the porn racket controversy. However, the Bombay HC had refused to provide blanket ban on media houses. At the same time, asking them to refrain from making slanderous statements.