The celebrations have just started for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. From a beautiful wedding, a close-knit party to a grand reception; the couple has been dishing out major relationship goals. Donning beautiful outfits one after the other, Dishul, are setting new wedding trends. Industry people were seen in full attendance at Rahul – Disha's post-wedding functions.

And now, we have caught our hands on a video of the couple. In the video, Rahul is seen spilling beans on his first night. The first night story is as hilarious as it could possibly get. Rahul is seen telling a full house how they have not been left alone the entire night. The singer and Bigg Boss finalist revealed that people kept coming out from different corners of their room every now and then.

What was even more hilarious was Disha's reaction to the whole thing. Rahul says that Disha, at one point, even asked him if there were more people left to come out of hiding. The new groom also revealed that early in the morning his uncle and other people kept knocking on the door to get things from the room, which they could have taken some other time too.

Rahul and Disha's love story

Rahul had once revealed that the two fell in love on Instagram. Vaidya revealed that he had sung a song to which Disha had replied. And once he saw her DM, he decided to pursue it further. Vaidya had added that he found her beautiful and after some time of chatting, the two met for a date. "I liked a song by him and commented 'Loved it' on the post," Disha said in an interview.

"I thought itni sundar ladki hai toh mauka kaise chhod dete. I messaged her, we started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. We hung out for the first time in Delhi while shooting for my single, Yaad Teri, in November 2018," he told a website.