Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on Friday (July 16) in an intimate affair with only close family members and friends due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Ever since the singer had proposed his lady love on national television, people have been quite curious about their relationship and wedding.

In fact, the #Dishul wedding was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about events in the recent past as the couple was supposed to get married soon after 'Bigg Boss' ended in February. But their plans were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, finally, the wedding festivities have begun. After the Mehndi ceremony, a number of pictures and videos of the couple's Haldi ceremony went viral on social media. Rahul also took to his Instagram to share a Reel from his Haldi ceremony.

The Instagram reel video showed the singer having a blast with his friends and family members as they apply haldi (turmeric) on the groom's face. Almost all the fan pages that are dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also shared pictures from the duo's Haldi ceremony on Instagram.

Have a look at the photos and videos:

On Wednesday, Rahul and Disha celebrated their Mehendi and the groom was seen singing the popular evergreen song "Mehendi laga ke rakhna" for his bride in a video that was shared by Rahul on his official Instagram handle.

