And it has happened! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony today. The first picture of the couple is here and the two look splendid together. After a grand, filmy proposal; Rahul Vaidya has finally taken his "dulhaniya (bride)" home. Congratulations started pouring in for the couple as soon the picture was shared online.

While Rahul opted for an ivory coloured, heavily embroidered sherwani; Disha looked stunning in a gorgeous red lehenga. Aly Goni was posing with groom Rahul Vaidya at the wedding.

Rahul and Disha's pre-wedding festivities had already taken over the internet. From their colorful mehendi ceremony to the bright and glowing haldi ceremony; pictures of the two enjoying took the internet by storm. The couple had an Arya samaj wedding followed by a shabad. Rahul had proposed to Disha during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house. Disha also had come on the show later to accept his proposal.

Rahul and Disha's close friends are expected to be a part of their reception as well. Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and many other television personalities are expected to shake their legs at the wedding reception. While Aly was seen rehearsing for his performance, Arshi Khan had revealed that she bought an expensive lehenga for the wedding.

A few days ago, Rahul and Disha had shared their engagement video. Rahul had written, "And Finally.... I put a Ring on it. Ever since my BiggBoss journey finished, the hunt for the perfect engagement ring begun. Ofcourse I was nervous, but I went on surprising her with the ring she has been obsessing over for months. Its been a few hours and she just can't get her eyes off her beautiful ring."