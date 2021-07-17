After dishing out major couple goals at their wedding ceremony, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar looked equally enchanting at their reception. The two tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on July 16 and held a grand reception in the evening.

Disha and Rahul's electrifying chemistry on the dance floor caught everyone's attention. The wedding reception was attended by Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestants and a couple of Bigg Boss contestants too.

Mika Singh grabs attention

Pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya – Disha Parmar's wedding reception has been going viral on social media. From cutting a magnificent cake to dancing like there is no tomorrow, the couple looked madly in love with each other. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya looked dreamy and they danced to some romantic numbers. Their close friends were also seen having the best time. Mika Singh was seen performing at the wedding and doling out some major chartbusters.

Aly Goni - Jasmin Bhasin's chemistry

Aly Goni was seen shaking a leg with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. The duo twinned in blue and stole everyone's attention. Shweta Tiwari also took everyone's breath away by shaking her legs to some popular numbers. Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen matching their steps with Tiwari's moves. Laxmi Rai and Sana were also seen enjoying themselves at the reception.

For their wedding, the couple chose to go with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's gorgeous collection. And for their reception, Disha and Rahul went with Dolly J Studio.